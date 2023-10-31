Advertise
ULM hosting Veteran’s Day Appreciation Ceremony

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe is hosting its annual Veteran’s Day Appreciation Ceremony on Thursday, November 9.

During the event, students, faculty, and staff who are veterans or on active duty with the U.S. Armed Forces will be recognized. Veterans and active duty are asked to register for the event by the end of the day on Tuesday, November 7. Veterans in the community are also invited to register and attend.

This event is free and open to the public. The ceremony will be held in Scott Plaza, adjacent to the ULM Library, at 10 a.m.

