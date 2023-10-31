Regions Bank, other banking companies urging the residents to be more cautious of scammers

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Regions Bank is one of a many banks insisting that residents using traditional paper checks be highly aware of scammers this holiday season.

Although check usage has been declining, check fraud cases have doubled in the past two years.

Banks issued roughly 680,000 reports of check fraud to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network last year. Regions Bank Experts have set aside a few strategies to help keep checks safe.

“Controlling your check stocks, you keep that check stock private, keep it secure,” Jeff Taylor of Regions Bank said.

“You never want to sign a blank check. Convert those paper payments to a digital or electronic payment channel.”

