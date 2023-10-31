Advertise
Regions Bank, other banking companies urging the residents to be more cautious of scammers

FILE - President Donald J. Trump's name is printed on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to...
FILE - President Donald J. Trump's name is printed on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak in this April 23, 2020 photo taken in San Antonio. Early in the pandemic, government relief checks became an attractive target for criminals. The problem has only gotten worse and postal authorities and bank officials are warning Americans to avoid mailing checks if possible, or at least to use a secure mail drop such as inside the post office.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By De’Vante Martin
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Regions Bank is one of a many banks insisting that residents using traditional paper checks be highly aware of scammers this holiday season.

Although check usage has been declining, check fraud cases have doubled in the past two years.

Banks issued roughly 680,000 reports of check fraud to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network last year. Regions Bank Experts have set aside a few strategies to help keep checks safe.

“Controlling your check stocks, you keep that check stock private, keep it secure,” Jeff Taylor of Regions Bank said.

“You never want to sign a blank check. Convert those paper payments to a digital or electronic payment channel.”

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

