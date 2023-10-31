OPSO offers trick-or-treating safety tips

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office offered safety for trick-or-treaters and parents for Halloween night.

Glenn Springfield of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office recommends that kids should dress visibly at night by adding reflective tape to their costume, and to carry glow sticks so they can be seen by drivers.

If you are heading home from work in the evening, he asks you to put down the phone and keep your eyes on the road.

Kids younger than 12 should have adult supervision while trick or treating, and older kids should travel in a group.

Springfield also recommends that parents check the sex offender registry before kids go out trick-or-treating.

“Check the sex offender’s registry list, where the parish sex offenders are. That gives you an idea, if you go to a neighborhood, where there is one registered or more, not to go to those houses. Now they know not to participate. And we kind of sporadically at random check different ones, we’re out to make sure they are not participating. That is the main precaution is that you know where they live, and you’re child doesn’t go to that place,” said Springfield.

RELATED CONTENT: “OPSO reminds parents to search for registered sex offenders before taking kids trick-or-treating”

Check the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office sex offender list here.

Before kids eat their trick-or-treat candy, Springfield recommends parents lay out all the candy to see if it has been tampered with.

RELATED CONTENT: Police: Nail found in child’s Tootsie Roll after trick-or-treating

If something looks too tight or too loose, you should not eat it. For homemade treats, Springfield recommends not eating them unless they come from someone you trust.

“Look for the wrappers and things that might’ve looked tampered with, or doesn’t look like—it looks like it’s tight wrapped; it looks like it’s been open and closed back. If it doesn’t look right, don’t risk it. Go where you know the people or you have direct control, and by all means, when the child gets home, go through the candy,” said Springfield.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.