Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

La. students earn record scores on AP tests

File image of classroom
File image of classroom(Credit: Pixabay via MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s high school students earned record scores on their Advanced Placement tests during the 2022-2023 school year.

According to the Louisiana Department of Education, a record 8,697 students earned a score of three or higher on the AP exam. That number is 19% higher than the pre-pandemic number.

Students who earn a score of three or better can earn college credit for a course while still in high school.

“High schools exist to prepare graduates for their next phase in life, and I am pleased to see a record number of students succeeding on these challenging exams,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “Louisiana must raise the bar so every student has the type of rigorous experiences that prepare them for a career, college, or service.”

There were also a record number of students who passed their AP exams. State education officials said 13,111 exams were passed.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following an executive session, the Monroe City School Board decided on the retirement of Dr....
Monroe City School Board votes to retire Superintendent Brent Vidrine
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
An East Ouachita Middle School student was arrested.
East Ouachita student accused of bringing loaded magazine on campus
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast: Chilly Halloween, Freezing Cold Nights on Tap; Late Week Warm Up
Halloween season is here and there are many activities happening around the ArkLaMiss for you...
Halloween events happening in the ArkLaMiss