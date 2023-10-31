Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast: Chilly Halloween, Freezing Cold Nights on Tap; Late Week Warm Up

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Halloween! Bundle up before you head out the door. It’s a chilly start to the day with a few areas of frost possible. There will be some clouds around early this morning, but it will scour out. Under a sunny sky, highs reach the upper 50s this afternoon. Due to the low humidity and breezy conditions, there’s a threat of wildfires across the region. Continue to heed local burn bans. Temperatures cool into the mid to upper 40s after sunset. Be sure the kiddos are warm in their costumes! A Freeze Watch and Warning goes into effect tonight into Wednesday morning as lows plummet into the lower 30s. It will be the first freeze of the season. Remember the 4 P’s: people, pets, plants, and pipes. The cool weather is with us through the middle of the week before warming back up on Thursday. We’re keeping rain chances low as well, with plentiful sunshine on tap.

Today (Halloween): Areas of early morning frost. Otherwise, it’s a sunny, breezy, and chilly day. Highs top out in the upper 50s.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Widespread frost is likely as lows plummet into the lower 30s. It will be breezy as well.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs top out in the middle 50s.

Thursday: Widespread frost in the morning. More sunshine is on tap with warmer temperatures. Highs top out in the middle 60s.

Friday: Areas of early morning frost are possible. Sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

Saturday: Continued sunshine and warmer. Highs reach the middle 70s.

Sunday: Another warm and mostly sunny day with highs around 80 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs top out in the lower 80s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Following an executive session, the Monroe City School Board decided on the retirement of Dr....
Monroe City School Board votes to retire Superintendent Brent Vidrine
An East Ouachita Middle School student was arrested.
East Ouachita student accused of bringing loaded magazine on campus
Six teenagers were shot during party in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
17-year-old suspect arrested after 6 teens shot during party in Louisiana
Halloween season is here and there are many activities happening around the ArkLaMiss for you...
Halloween events happening in the ArkLaMiss

Latest News

KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
Ensure your child is weather-prepared while getting on and off the bus each weekday with KNOE's...
Bus Stop Forecast - Tuesday, 10/31/23
KNOE Late Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Late Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter