KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast: Freeze Warning Active for Tonight, More Cold for Thursday Morning

It was a chilly, sunny and breezy day for the ArkLaMiss and it gets colder tonight. A freeze warning will be active from 1 AM to 9 AM Wednesday morning for the ArkLaMiss. During this time, temperatures are forecast to fall to the low 30s for the first time this season. With temperatures that low, it’s advised that people bring in sensitive plants to protect them from the cold. And while temperatures reach back to the mid 50s Wednesday afternoon, which is still chilly for this time of year, it gets even colder for Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Temperatures will likely be below freezing during this time. Fortunately, temperatures begin to moderate the rest of the week, with highs by Friday reaching the low 70s. Over the weekend, temperatures will reach the low 80s. And plenty of sunshine is expected through the weekend into the beginning of next week. Stay warm!

Tonight, it will be very cold, with a freeze warning in place for the region. Temperatures will lower to the low 30s, well below normal for this time of year. There will be a clear sky and breezy conditions as well.

Wednesday will be a chilly day, with temperatures only in the mid 50s. It will be sunny as well.

Thursday morning will be very cold, with temperatures starting out in the upper 20s. It will sunny.

Thursday afternoon will be a touch warmer, with temperatures reaching the low to mid 60s. It will be sunny.

Friday will be a sunny and warmer day. Temperatures will reach the low 70s.

Saturday will be a sunny and warmer day. Temperatures will reach the low 80s.

Sunday will be a sunny and warmer day. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s.

Monday will be a sunny and warm day. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

Tuesday will be a sunny and cooler day. Temperatures will reach the low 70s.

