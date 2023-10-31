KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast: Chilly Halloween, Freezing Cold Nights on Tap; Late Week Warm Up

Happy Halloween! Bundle up before heading out the door. It’s a sunny afternoon with highs reaching the upper 50s. Due to the low humidity and breezy conditions, there are wildfire concerns across the region. Continue to heed local burn bans. Temperatures cool into the mid to upper 40s after sunset. Be sure the kiddos are warm in their costumes! A Freeze Watch and Warning goes into effect tonight into Wednesday morning as lows plummet into the lower 30s. It will be the first freeze of the season. Remember the 4 P’s: people, pets, plants, and pipes. The cool weather is with us through the middle of the week before warming back up on Thursday. We’re keeping rain chances low as well, with plentiful sunshine on tap.

Today (Halloween): It’s a sunny, breezy, and chilly day. Highs top out in the upper 50s.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Widespread frost is likely as lows plummet into the lower 30s. It will be breezy as well.

Wednesday: Frosty start to the day. Sunny with highs topping out in the middle 50s.

Thursday: Widespread frost in the morning. More sunshine is on tap with warmer temperatures. Highs top out in the middle 60s.

Friday: Areas of early morning frost are possible. Sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

Saturday: Continued sunshine and warmer. Highs reach the middle 70s.

Sunday: Another warm and mostly sunny day with highs around 80 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs top out in the lower 80s.

