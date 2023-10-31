Advertise
Hwy. 165 South street lighting project expected to be complete by early 2024

By Kenya Ross
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - State officials are making progress with making Hwy. 165 South brighter.

State Representative Pat Moore of District 17 said the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) started installation of the street lights sometime toward the end of 2022. And almost a year later, KNOE reporter Kenya Ross checked in on the progress.

RELATED CONTENT: Street lighting project underway along U.S. Hwy. 165 South

State officials said they’re hoping the Hwy. 165 South street lighting project will be complete by March 2024. According to Bumper.com, Louisiana ranked second as the most dangerous state for pedestrian fatalities. Moore said the completion of this project is an urgent need.

RELATED CONTENT: La. ranks 2nd as most dangerous state for pedestrian accidents

“We’re about to lose daylight saving time on November the fifth - you really take the precautions if you’re going to be walking up and down 165 or any of our streets where there’s less lighting,” said Moore.

Moore also said while people are traveling along the highway, they can see the progress being made.

“When you’re driving up and down 165 South...,” said Moore. “You’re going to see DOTD workmen out here. We’re on target. We’ve laid down the foundation bases. Next week, you’ll see light poles being installed, so we are moving with this project.”

State officials said the estimated cost started at $2.2 million. But with inflation, the estimated cost is now close to $5 million.

Moore said ultimately, it’s not a safe decision to walk up and down the highway. Bumper’s site provides a list of ways you can stay safe if you’re walking:

- Always cross the roads at designated crosswalks.

- Wear reflective material and carry a flashlight.

- Face traffic when you are walking on the side of the road.

- Don’t text and walk.

- Alcohol and drugs impact your safety, too.

