Monroe City School Board votes to retire Superintendent Brent Vidrine

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - During a special called meeting tonight (Oct. 30), the Monroe City School Board made a motion to vote on the retirement of Dr. Brent Vidrine effective within ten days. That followed an hour-long executive session regarding new information received.

The motion passed with a six to one vote. This all comes after Vidrine was previously placed on paid administrative leave during an investigation of financial misconduct of an employee.

During the meeting, board member Jennifer Haneline made a motion for the board to vote for two interim co-superintendents Mrs. Serena White and Mr. Sam Moore, both of whom currently work for the Monroe City School Board. The interim position cannot exceed 6 months.

The motion passed in a four to three vote. The search for a full-time superintendent will commence soon.

Another item to vote for an interim chief academic officer was removed from the agenda.

This is a developing story. We will have more information as it becomes available.

