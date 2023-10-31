Feed Your Soul: Mazatlán Mariscos y Pisto

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Many consider items that would technically be TexMex as Mexican food. Mario Mata, Owner of Mazatlán Mariscos y Pisto, knows the difference. Growing up in the industry, his family was known for their TexMex, but at 16 years old, he went to his roots.

“I went back when I was like 16 and I came back in my early 20s and then I started working at my family’s Mexican restaurants for a while and then managing,“ said Mata. ”And then I branched off and did a couple of my own restaurants.”

Mazatlán makes sure to serve authentic Mexican.

Autoplay Caption

“Raw seafood, but not only that, but still it’s a lot of lime here, like ceviche and our chili. We cook our seafood with lime,” said Mata.

Even picky customers love the food, like Sue Buhler’s mother.

“So far we have not found anything here that we don’t like,” said Buhler. “We came here, she didn’t complain, she still hasn’t complained. She hasn’t had one bad thing to say about them, the food or anything.”

Buhler said there is something for everyone, and the service is top-notch.

Watch and see what I decide to try and my desert expert’s thoughts about the Chimichanga Cheesecake.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.