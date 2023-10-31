Advertise
City of Ruston announces temporary closure of S. Monroe St.

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The City of Ruston announced that S. Monroe St. will be temporarily closed beginning Monday, November 6. The closure will begin at 6 a.m. until further notice.

The closure will occur between Dan Reneau Dr. and W. California Ave. The closure is part of the S. Monroe Street Project that is currently ongoing.

The city advises motorists to drive with caution when traveling through work areas and to watch out for work crews and equipment.

If you have questions about this closure, contact the Public Works Department at (318)-242-7703.

