BRPD officer arrested following deadly crash on Government Street

A Baton Rouge police officer has been arrested after being involved in a deadly crash while going nearly 80 mph on Friday, October 20, according to authorities
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge police officer has been arrested after being involved in a deadly crash while going nearly 80 mph on Friday, October 20, according to authorities.

Officer Sharmaine Buckley, 28, is charged with negligent homicide, two counts of negligent injuring, reckless operation of a vehicle and emergency vehicles; exceptions.

Police said the deadly crash happened around 10:25 p.m. at the intersection of Government Street and South Foster Drive in Baton Rouge.

According to BRPD, Buckley ran a traffic signal in her marked patrol car and crashed into the back of a Chevrolet Impala. Police added that the driver of the Impala, Caleb James Chappetta, 38, died at the scene of the crash.

According to an arrest report, Buckley was going at 79 mph when the crash happened.

The crash led to a chain reaction involving six additional vehicles, according to investigators.

Police said the crash occurred as BRPD units were responding to calls of officers in need of assistance in the area of South 16th Street and Government Street. The officers were being fired upon, police added.

Buckley is a two-year veteran of BRPD who currently works in uniform patrol. According to BRPD, she has been placed on administrative leave.

