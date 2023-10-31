Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

6-year-old hit by car while trying to catch school bus, troopers say

By WRDW Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:11 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRENTON, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - A 6-year-old Georgia boy is in the hospital after investigators say he was hit by a car while trying to catch up with his school bus.

Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol responded to a car versus pedestrian crash Monday morning on State Route 80 and Freeman Street in Warren County, WRDW reports.

Investigators say a 6-year-old boy was hit while crossing the state road trying to catch up to a Warren County School System bus.

The boy, identified by family as Mitchell Frost, was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia with “suspected serious injuries,” troopers said. His family says he is in the intensive care unit on a breathing tube.

It’s unclear at this time whether the driver who troopers say hit the child will face any charges.

Copyright 2023 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Six teenagers were shot during party in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
17-year-old suspect arrested after 6 teens shot during party in Louisiana
An East Ouachita Middle School student was arrested.
East Ouachita student accused of bringing loaded magazine on campus
Following an executive session, the Monroe City School Board decided on the retirement of Dr....
Monroe City School Board votes to retire Superintendent Brent Vidrine
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien hits an RBI single as Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno...
Seager stars with 2-run HR, stellar defense to lead Rangers over D-backs 3-1 in World Series Game 3
President Joe Biden has signed a sweeping executive order to guide the development of...
Biden signs executive order that aims to mitigate risks posed by AI
Threatening statements about Jews on an internet discussion board have unnerved students at...
Police look into online threats against Jewish students at Cornell University
He faces charges of murder, attempted murder and a hate crime in an attack on a Palestinian...
Landlord accused of 6-year-old Muslim boy's murder pleads not guilty