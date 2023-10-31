MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 5th Annual Symposium on Addiction and the Elderly is coming to Monroe and Dr. William McCown and Dr. Burton Ashworth joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss the event.

Ashworth says the purpose of this event is to make people aware of scams or addictions that target the elderly. There will be many speakers who will talk about different topics regarding the elderly population, from experts in the field of scam prevention, shame, empathy, genetics, and more.

The event will be held at Bayou Pointe on Monday, November 6 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If you would like to attend, you can get a ticket here.

