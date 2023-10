MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The location of the annual University of Louisiana Monroe Trunk or Treat event has been moved to the activity center due to weather.

The event will be on Monday, Oct. 30, from 5 - 7 p.m. inside ULM’s activity center, located at 210 Warhawk Way. Costumes at the event are optional.

