Ouachita Parish authorities search for missing man

Hunter Peyton Williams
Hunter Peyton Williams(Source: Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office needs help locating Hunter Peyton Williams, 30, who is currently missing.

Williams is a 5′9″ white man who weighs about 165 pounds. He is from the West Monroe area and was last seen on Oct. 25, 2023.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts should contact OPSO at (318) 329-1200.

