OPSO reminds parents to search for registered sex offenders before taking kids trick-or-treating

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Although it’s easy to get caught up in the fun costumes and spooky decorations, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is reminding parents to check for registered sex offenders before taking their child trick-or-treating.

According to OPSO’s Facebook page, parents can see if a neighborhood has registered sex offenders by visiting OPSO’s website or by downloading the mobile app.

OPSO’s Sheriff Russell said that it is up to citizens to use the resources provided to them.

“We do our best to ensure sex offenders live where they tell us, but it is up to our citizens to utilize this online tool to see who the registered sex offenders are and where they are living,” said Russell.

When using the website or the app, simply click on the “Services” tab, then select “Sex Offender Search.” A map with the locations of registered sex offenders will be displayed.

To learn more about the sex offender registry, contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigative Division at (318) 329-1200.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.