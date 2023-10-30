Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

OPSO reminds parents to search for registered sex offenders before taking kids trick-or-treating

Sex Offender Registry
Sex Offender Registry(MGN)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Although it’s easy to get caught up in the fun costumes and spooky decorations, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is reminding parents to check for registered sex offenders before taking their child trick-or-treating.

According to OPSO’s Facebook page, parents can see if a neighborhood has registered sex offenders by visiting OPSO’s website or by downloading the mobile app.

OPSO’s Sheriff Russell said that it is up to citizens to use the resources provided to them.

“We do our best to ensure sex offenders live where they tell us, but it is up to our citizens to utilize this online tool to see who the registered sex offenders are and where they are living,” said Russell.

When using the website or the app, simply click on the “Services” tab, then select “Sex Offender Search.” A map with the locations of registered sex offenders will be displayed.

To learn more about the sex offender registry, contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigative Division at (318) 329-1200.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Six teenagers were shot during party in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
17-year-old suspect arrested after 6 teens shot during party in Louisiana
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Tigers take down Wildcats, 28-14.
Grambling beats Bethune-Cookman on Senior Day
Road closure announced.
Endom Bridge reopened after electrical issue addressed

Latest News

An East Ouachita Middle School student was arrested.
East Ouachita student accused of bringing loaded magazine on campus
Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Saturday, October...
Motorcyclist dies in Richland Parish crash
Two Vicksburg Fire Department firefighters are dead after a fatal crash on Interstate 20 early...
Two Vicksburg firefighters dead after crash on I-20
A Clayton man has been arrested after an investigation with Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Concordia Parish authorities arrest registered sex offender accused of molesting juveniles