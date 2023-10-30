Advertise
OPSO attempting to locate runaway juvenile

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are attempting to locate runaway juvenile Jamarion Robinson,16.

OPSO says Robinson was last seen on October 28 and is believed to be in the Kingsway Apartment area.

Robinson is described as a black male, 5′7″ tall, and weighs 99 pounds. OPSO says he was last seen wearing a black button-up shirt and blue shorts.

If anyone has information on Robinson’s whereabouts, contact OPSO at (318)329-1200.

