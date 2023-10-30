NELA experts urge residents to be cautious with home heating for the upcoming winter

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Officials around north Louisiana are urging residents to be careful when using home heating options such as space heaters and fireplaces.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, space heaters are the most common cause of home heating fires. Dusty Harris with the Ouachita Parish Fire Department insists that make sure they have maintained whatever they use to heat their home.

“If your home has a fireplace, make sure that you have a chimney sweeper or someone who is certified that can come by and clean that and check that,” Harris said. “A lot of people don’t keep in mind that if they continuously burn fires, they’re building up oak and particles that could lead to a chimney fire.”

“We see an increase in the number of home fires when we move into this time of year, it’s annual, happens every year,” said Tom Malmay, a member of the North Louisiana chapter of Red Cross. “I don’t know if everyone knows that seven lives a day are lost to home fires in the course of a year.”

In the midst of a cold weather snap, the Red Cross is providing North Louisiana residents with the following safety tips. As always, for more winter weather safety information, visit RedCross.org/LouisianaReady.

SAFELY HEAT YOUR HOME

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), space heaters are most often responsible for home heating fires. Follow these tips on how to safely heat your home:

If you must use a space heater, never leave it unattended. Place it on a level, hard and nonflammable surface, such as a ceramic tile floor. Don’t place it on rugs and carpets, or near bedding and drapes.

Plug space heater power cords directly into outlets — never into an extension cord. Turn the space heater off every time you leave the room or go to sleep.

Keep children, pets and anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment.

Never use a cooking range or oven to heat your home.

Never leave a fire burning in the fireplace unattended. Make sure any embers in the fireplace are extinguished before going to bed or leaving home. Use a glass or metal fire screen to keep embers in the fireplace.

Have furnaces, chimneys, fireplaces, wood and coal stoves inspected annually by a professional and cleaned if necessary.

GENERATOR SAFETY TIPS

The primary hazards to avoid when using a generator are carbon monoxide poisoning from the toxic engine exhaust, electrocution and fire. Here’s how to stay safe when using a generator:

Do not use generator in rain or wet conditions. Operate it on a dry surface under an open canopy-like structure, such as under a tarp held up on poles. Do not touch the generator with wet hands.

Be sure to turn the generator off and let it cool down before refueling. Gasoline spilled on hot engine parts could ignite.

Store fuel for the generator in an approved safety can. Use the type of fuel recommended in the instructions or on the label on the generator. Local laws may restrict the amount of fuel you may store, or the storage location. Ask your local fire department.

Never use a generator in an enclosed area. Do not use a grill, camp stove or other gasoline, propane, natural gas or charcoal-burning devices inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace or any partially enclosed area. Keep these devices outdoors, away from doors, windows and vents that could allow carbon monoxide to come indoors.

Be aware of Carbon Monoxide poisoning. Opening doors and windows or using fans will not prevent CO buildup in the home. Although CO can’t be seen or smelled, it can rapidly lead to full incapacitation and death. Even if you cannot smell exhaust fumes, you may still be exposed to CO. If you start to feel sick, dizzy, or weak while using a generator, get to fresh air RIGHT AWAY - DO NOT DELAY.

Install CO alarms in central locations on every level of your home and outside sleeping areas to provide early warning of accumulating carbon monoxide.

