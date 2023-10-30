Motorcyclist dies in Richland Parish crash

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Saturday, October 28 that claimed the life of Vincent Moody, 60, of Indiana. The crash occurred on I-20 just east of the Start exit.

Initial investigation revealed that Moody was traveling west on I-20 when he hit an inflatable jumper that was in the road and was ejected from his motorcycle. According to LSP, Moody was not wearing a DOT-approved helmet. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

LSP says a second motorcyclist also hit the jumper but sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

According to LSP, impairment is not suspected, but routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.

This is an ongoing investigation.

