LSMSA offering information session to NELA students

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts will be offering an information session in Monroe on November 2 for interested NELA students. The session will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the QuesTECH Higher Learning High School Building.

The information session is open to students who are interested in applying for the school for their 10th, 11th, or 12th grade year of high school.

For more information, visit their website.

