La. ranks 2nd as most dangerous state for pedestrian accidents

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A newly released report shows that Louisiana ranks high as the most dangerous state for pedestrian accidents.

Bumper.com is an online resource for car sellers, owners and buyers. The site’s report said that Louisiana ranks second as the most dangerous state for pedestrians. It also writes that pedestrian deaths are up 13% nationwide.

With only six days from the end of daylight saving time, it’s getting darker earlier. That means the risk of pedestrians being killed by vehicles rises in October - according to Bumper.com’s recent review by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis reporting system.

Captain C. J. Beck with West Monroe Police Department said people who are walking on the street should realize they’re not always seen.

“To always be vigilant - look around their surroundings. Maybe wear bright colors; things like that to be seen a little better. Whenever they cross the street, they should cross at the intersection; especially if there’s a crosswalk provided,” said Beck.

West Monroe PD responded to a call Thursday (Oct. 26) involving a train crash around Plum Street where one pedestrian was killed. West Monroe police have advice for those who are walking near railroads.

“They have gates that people need to honor. They have warning devices. But also people don’t realize that trains are very heavy and they can’t stop like cars can stop. In fact, it takes a while for a train to come to a stop,” said Beck.

Beck said that trains have the right of way on railroads, and when operators see something ahead - all they can do is use their horns to grab people’s attention.

“We need people to pay attention to the roadways because a train just can’t stop,” said Beck.

Bumper’s site provides a list of ways you can stay safe if you’re driving or walking:

For pedestrians:

- Always cross the roads at designated crosswalks.

- Wear reflective material and carry a flashlight.

- Face traffic when you are walking on the side of the road.

- Don’t text and walk.

- Alcohol and drugs impact your safety, too.

For drivers:

- Always yield to pedestrians.

- Obey traffic speed limits.

- Don’t drink and drive.

- Don’t drive distracted by devices.

