Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

La DOTD announces closure of Endom Bridge in Ouachita Parish

Road closure announced.
Road closure announced.(MGN)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces the closure of the Endom Bridge over the Ouachita River in Ouachita Parish.

The closure is due to an electrical issue. DOTD says there is no time frame for the closure at this time.

An update will be given when crews are finished assessing the situation. Alternate routes are available at detour signs.

DOTD asks drivers to be mindful of crews working while driving in the area as workers and equipment will be entering and exiting the roadways.

For additional information, call 511 or visit www.511la.org. You can also monitor the La DOTD website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Six teenagers were shot during party in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
17-year-old suspect arrested after 6 teens shot during party in Louisiana
It was a ghoulish time at Zoo New York’s last Boo at the Zoo weekend.
Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo hosts Boo at the Zoo 2023
Tigers take down Wildcats, 28-14.
Grambling beats Bethune-Cookman on Senior Day
NSU 8 Tyler Vander Waal
NSU quarterback, former player questions season cancellation

Latest News

Fatal Crash generic image
Motorcyclist dies in Richland Parish crash
NSU QB speaks out over canceled season, NSU Athletics responds
ulm vs ark state
ULM falls to Arkansas State on Homecoming
NSU 8 Tyler Vander Waal
NSU quarterback, former player questions season cancellation