La DOTD announces closure of Endom Bridge in Ouachita Parish

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces the closure of the Endom Bridge over the Ouachita River in Ouachita Parish.

The closure is due to an electrical issue. DOTD says there is no time frame for the closure at this time.

An update will be given when crews are finished assessing the situation. Alternate routes are available at detour signs.

DOTD asks drivers to be mindful of crews working while driving in the area as workers and equipment will be entering and exiting the roadways.

For additional information, call 511 or visit www.511la.org. You can also monitor the La DOTD website.

