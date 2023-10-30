KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: Chilly Days, Cold Nights Before Weekend Warm Up

It was a dramatically cooler, breezy and wet day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures have been falling through the day, and it will continue to fall tonight. Eventually temperatures will bottom out by Tuesday morning in the upper 30s. Showers will fade over the next couple of hours. It will be even colder Wednesday morning and Thursday morning, with temperatures at or below freezing. That has led to freeze alerts being issued across the viewing area. Temperatures do moderate by the end of the week into the low 70s. By the weekend, temperatures will reach the upper 70s and low 80s. It will be mostly sunny to sunny for the next several days. Enjoy.

Tonight: Showers will fade to mostly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will lower to the upper 30s.

Tuesday, it will be sunny and cool. Temperatures will reach 60 degrees. Wind will be from the north at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Wednesday morning, it will be a very cold start to the day, with temperatures in the low 30s. It will be sunny.

Wednesday afternoon, it will be cool and sunny. Temperatures will only reach the mid 50s, well below normal for this time of year.

Thursday morning will be another cold morning. Temperatures will start out in the low 30s. It will be sunny.

Thursday afternoon will be a cool and sunny. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s.

Friday will be sunny and seasonal. Temperatures will reach the low 70s.

Saturday will be a sunny and warmer day. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s.

Sunday will be a warm and sunny. Temperatures will reach near 80s degrees.

