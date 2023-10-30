KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast: A Wet & Chilly Start to the Workweek

The rain diminishes in coverage this afternoon, and temperatures hover in the middle 40s. A breezy and gusty north wind will make it feel like the lower 40s. Brrr! The cooler and breezy conditions are sticking with us for Halloween! Highs top out near 60 degrees Tuesday afternoon with plentiful sunshine. Temperatures lower into the upper 40s after sunset. Find ways to stay warm in your costume! Our first frost/freeze of the season is likely as lows plummet into the 30s Tuesday night. High pressure is in control of our weather in the days ahead. Look for more sunshine throughout the week, with a gradual warm-up beginning on Thursday.

Today: Occasional rain showers. Breezy and much cooler with afternoon temperatures in the middle 40s.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds, becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows falling into the upper 30s.

Tuesday (Halloween): Cool and breezy. Highs reach the upper 50s under a mostly sunny sky.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs top out in the middle 50s.

Thursday: More sunshine is on tap with warmer temperatures. Highs top out in the middle 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs near 70 degrees.

Saturday: Continued sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the upper 70s.

Sunday: Another warm and mostly sunny day with highs near 80 degrees.

