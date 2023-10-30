Halloween events happening in the ArkLaMiss
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - During the Halloween season many activities are happening throughout the ArkLaMiss. Here’s a list of events happening on October 30 and 31.
Louisiana
Monroe
- University of Louisiana Monroe
- Trunk or Treat, Brown Stadium, Oct. 30, 5 to 7 p.m.
- Louisiana Delta Community College
- Trunk or Treat, Oct. 31, 12 to 6 p.m.
- Twin Cities Jrewe of Janus
- Boo with the Krewe, Oct. 31, 4 p.m.
West Monroe
- Ouachita Baptist Church
- Fall Festival, Oct. 31, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Jonesboro
- Jackson Parish Library
- Toy Story Walkthrough, Oct. 31, 4 to 8 p.m.
Chatham
- Glow Block Party
- Chatham Fire Department, Chatham Community Church, Oct. 31, 5 p.m.
Jonesville
- Jonesville Town Hall
- Trunk or Treat, Oct. 31, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Arkansas
Ashley County
- Hamburg City Square
- First Responder Trunk or Treat, Oct. 31, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Magnolia
- Farmers Bank & Trust
- First Responder Trunk or Treat, Oct. 31, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Camden
- Camden Police Department
- Boo Bash at The Trace, Oct. 31, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
