Halloween events happening in the ArkLaMiss

Halloween season is here and there are many activities happening around the ArkLaMiss for you to enjoy.
Halloween season is here and there are many activities happening around the ArkLaMiss for you to enjoy.(Source: MGN)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - During the Halloween season many activities are happening throughout the ArkLaMiss. Here’s a list of events happening on October 30 and 31.

Louisiana

Monroe

  • University of Louisiana Monroe
    • Trunk or Treat, Brown Stadium, Oct. 30, 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Louisiana Delta Community College
    • Trunk or Treat, Oct. 31, 12 to 6 p.m.
  • Twin Cities Jrewe of Janus
    • Boo with the Krewe, Oct. 31, 4 p.m.

West Monroe

  • Ouachita Baptist Church
    • Fall Festival, Oct. 31, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Jonesboro

  • Jackson Parish Library
    • Toy Story Walkthrough, Oct. 31, 4 to 8 p.m.

Chatham

  • Glow Block Party
    • Chatham Fire Department, Chatham Community Church, Oct. 31, 5 p.m.

Jonesville

  • Jonesville Town Hall
    • Trunk or Treat, Oct. 31, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas

Ashley County

  • Hamburg City Square
    • First Responder Trunk or Treat, Oct. 31, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Magnolia

  • Farmers Bank & Trust
    • First Responder Trunk or Treat, Oct. 31, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Camden

  • Camden Police Department
    • Boo Bash at The Trace, Oct. 31, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

SUBMIT PHOTOS

Submit photos and videos of all the fall fun using the module below.

