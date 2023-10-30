Halloween events happening in the ArkLaMiss

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - During the Halloween season many activities are happening throughout the ArkLaMiss. Here’s a list of events happening on October 30 and 31.

Louisiana

Monroe

University of Louisiana Monroe Trunk or Treat, Brown Stadium, Oct. 30, 5 to 7 p.m.

Louisiana Delta Community College Trunk or Treat, Oct. 31, 12 to 6 p.m.

Twin Cities Jrewe of Janus Boo with the Krewe, Oct. 31, 4 p.m.



West Monroe

Ouachita Baptist Church Fall Festival, Oct. 31, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.



Jonesboro

Jackson Parish Library Toy Story Walkthrough, Oct. 31, 4 to 8 p.m.



Chatham

Glow Block Party Chatham Fire Department, Chatham Community Church, Oct. 31, 5 p.m.



Jonesville

Jonesville Town Hall Trunk or Treat, Oct. 31, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.



Arkansas

Ashley County

Hamburg City Square First Responder Trunk or Treat, Oct. 31, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.



Magnolia

Farmers Bank & Trust First Responder Trunk or Treat, Oct. 31, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.



Camden

Camden Police Department Boo Bash at The Trace, Oct. 31, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.



SUBMIT PHOTOS

Submit photos and videos of all the fall fun using the module below.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.