East Ouachita student accused of bringing loaded magazine on campus

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A student of East Ouachita Middle School was arrested on Monday, Oct. 30, on one count of illegal carrying of a weapon.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrived at the school around 8:20 a.m. in response to reports of a student in possession of a loaded handgun magazine on the school campus.

OPSO said the student was identified and did have a loaded magazine but did not have a handgun in their possession. The student was arrested on one count of illegal carrying of a weapon due to the loaded magazine.

The student arrested is a juvenile, so this is all of the information available.

