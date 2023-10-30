Advertise
Concordia Parish authorities arrest registered sex offender accused of molesting juveniles

A Clayton man has been arrested after an investigation with Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit that began on October 29. The investigation began with allegations of illegal sexual activity involving two children from their mother.(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - A Clayton man has been arrested after an investigation with Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit that began on October 29. The investigation began with allegations of illegal sexual activity involving two children from their mother.

During the investigation, CPSO learned that earlier in the week Johnathon Bates removed the juveniles’ clothing and began to touch them inappropriately while at his residence. Detectives made contact with Bates at his home and took him into custody. CPSO says Bates is a registered sex offender, having been convicted of oral sexual battery of a juvenile in 2009.

Bates was arrested for two counts of molestation of a juvenile where the victim was under 13.

