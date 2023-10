UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The road closure scheduled on Hwy 33 between Loutre Dock Rd. and DeLoutre Switch Rd. has been postponed, according to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office.

UPSO says they will update the public once more information is available.

