City of Monroe announces temporary road closure

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe announced that a portion of South 4th St. will be closed beginning today, October 30.

The closure will be between Pecan St. and Beauregard St due to sewer line repair. The road will be closed to through traffic with only local traffic allowed through. The closure is expected to last at least 24 hours or until further notice.

Alternate routes will be available north to Plum St. or south to Winnsboro Rd.

If you have questions about this closure or others, contact Arthur Holland at (318)376-1346.

