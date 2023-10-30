BBB: Free credit reports

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With credit report scams circling, Jo Ann Deal joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss the FTC’s solution to help reduce the scam.

Deal says the FTC is allowing people to check their credit reports for free once a week.

To get these weekly reports, visit annualcreditreport.com. With this opportunity, you can check your credit with Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion permanently each week. By visiting the website, you can request a free copy of your credit report.

You can also reach out to the BBB. If you have questions about getting your free credit report, contact them at (318)-387-4600.

