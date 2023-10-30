Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

BBB: Free credit reports

The Federal Trade Commission is allowing people to check their credit reports for free once a week.
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With credit report scams circling, Jo Ann Deal joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss the FTC’s solution to help reduce the scam.

Deal says the FTC is allowing people to check their credit reports for free once a week.

To get these weekly reports, visit annualcreditreport.com. With this opportunity, you can check your credit with Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion permanently each week. By visiting the website, you can request a free copy of your credit report.

You can also reach out to the BBB. If you have questions about getting your free credit report, contact them at (318)-387-4600.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Six teenagers were shot during party in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
17-year-old suspect arrested after 6 teens shot during party in Louisiana
Tigers take down Wildcats, 28-14.
Grambling beats Bethune-Cookman on Senior Day
It was a ghoulish time at Zoo New York’s last Boo at the Zoo weekend.
Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo hosts Boo at the Zoo 2023
NSU 8 Tyler Vander Waal
NSU quarterback, former player questions season cancellation

Latest News

Fatal Crash generic image
Motorcyclist dies in Richland Parish crash
Road closure announced.
La DOTD announces closure of Endom Bridge in Ouachita Parish
The Federal Trade Commission is allowing people to check their credit reports for free once a...
BBB: Free credit reports
NSU QB speaks out over canceled season, NSU Athletics responds