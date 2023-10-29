Advertise
ULM falls to Arkansas State on Homecoming

Warhawks drop their 6th straight game
By Brendon Fairbairn and Megan Murray
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Warhawks fell to Arkansas State on Homecoming, 34 to 24. This marks the 14th straight loss to the Red Wolves, dating all the way back to 2009. ULM went with freshman Blake Murphy at quarterback for his first career start. Murphy finished with 300 passing yards and two touchdowns. ULM now switches their focus to Southern Miss next week.

