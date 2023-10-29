Two Vicksburg firefighters dead after crash on Interstate 20

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Vicksburg Fire Department firefighters are dead after a fatal crash on Interstate 20 early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. on I-20 at the Clay Street Exit in Vicksburg.

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones tells WLBT that the two were in a red corvette, when witnesses said the vehicle took the exit and lost control of the car.

The vehicle occupied by the two firefighters then struck a light pole and caught on fire.

Chief Jones says that Firefighter and Paramedic Jarod Squire, who started in December 2020, and Firefighter and EMT Derico Davis, who started with the Fire Department in November of 2022, were the two involved in the crash.

The Board of Alderman for the City of Vicksburg has released the following statement:

“On behalf of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for the City of Vicksburg, it is with heavy hearts that we announce the tragic loss of two of our brave firefighters, Derico Davis, Firefighter/EMT, and Jarod Squire, Firefighter/Paramedic. Join me in praying for our Vicksburg families of the fallen firefighters and the City of Vicksburg. We extend our deepest condolences to the families during this tragic time of loss. Our fallen firefighters served our community with valor, and their legacy will forever burn bright in our hearts.”

