Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo hosts Boo at the Zoo 2023

By Destiny Beasley
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo held its annual Boo at the Zoo event Saturday afternoon. People from surrounding areas came to the event dressed as their favorite character, and some entered into the costume contest.

Boo at the Zoo is an annual fundraiser that helps raise money for new exhibits, feeding the animals, and more.

Over the past year and a half, the zoo has created two new exhibits—an interactive budgie feeding exhibit and an interactive sloth exhibit. While the reptile building is currently closed, The Louisiana Purchase exhibit is now under construction and will open next year.

The Louisiana Purchase exhibit is an interactive swamp exhibit that will feature alligator, beaver, otter, and snapping turtle exhibits. Visitors will be able to feed the alligators. This new exhibit is expected to boost attendance and create a “Lewis and Clark” experience by featuring natural habitats and native plants that you could find throughout the states that was sold as part of the Louisiana Purchase.

