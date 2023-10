MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Grambling beat Bethune-Cookman on Senior Day at Harris-Williams Field at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium, 28-14. Chance Williams rushed for 134 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns. Grambling’s defense held the Wildcats to 177 total yards of offense with four sacks and three interceptions.

