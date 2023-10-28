Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Wossman keeps district championship dreams alive with a win over Union

Wossman plays Sterlington next week for disticrt 1-3A championship
Union faces off with Wossman in Week 9 of high school football.
By Aaron Dietrich, Brendon Fairbairn and Megan Murray
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Wossman Wildcats are ranked for the first time since 2019 and they proved against Union that they are no fluke. The Wildcats clawed past the Farmers in a hard fought battle, 12 to 7. That sets up a huge matchup against Sterlington for the district 1-3A championship.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian dies after being hit by train
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
Family of Ronnie Caldwell, Jr. held press conference after NSU head football coach resignation
Rachel Hathcock, 39, has been arrested for the second-degree murder of Tia Renee Wiley Adams.
Catahoula Parish authorities arrest second suspect in connection to death of Tia Adams
Toledo police lights
Monroe police arrest juvenile accused of rape, kidnapping

Latest News

District 2-5A battles in Week 9.
Ruston dominates Ouachita to remain undefeated and West Monroe picks up big road win at ASH
richwood vs carroll
Neville clinches district title with a win over Franklin Parish, West Ouachita bounces back against Pineville, Richwood blows out Carroll, Jena rolls past Caldwell to
richwood vs carroll
Friday Night Blitz: Week 9 Football Highlights - Part 2
District 2-5A battles in Week 9.
Ruston dominates Ouachita to remain undefeated and West Monroe picks up big road win at ASH