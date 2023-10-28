Wossman keeps district championship dreams alive with a win over Union

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Wossman Wildcats are ranked for the first time since 2019 and they proved against Union that they are no fluke. The Wildcats clawed past the Farmers in a hard fought battle, 12 to 7. That sets up a huge matchup against Sterlington for the district 1-3A championship.

