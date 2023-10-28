Advertise
Ruston dominates Ouachita to remain undefeated and West Monroe picks up big road win at ASH

District 2-5A battles in Week 9
By Aaron Dietrich, Megan Murray and Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ruston improves to 9-0 on the season and wins its ninth straight game against Ouachita, 49-7. West Monroe also remains unbeaten is District 2-5A with a big road win against ASH, 28-23. The Bearcats and Rebels meet in next week’s regular season finale for the District 2-5A title.

