Ruston dominates Ouachita to remain undefeated and West Monroe picks up big road win at ASH

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ruston improves to 9-0 on the season and wins its ninth straight game against Ouachita, 49-7. West Monroe also remains unbeaten is District 2-5A with a big road win against ASH, 28-23. The Bearcats and Rebels meet in next week’s regular season finale for the District 2-5A title.

