OCS blows out Grant, D’Arbonne Woods beats Green Oaks, Delta Charter defeats Delhi Charter, and Mangham dominates Rayville
More Blitz action from Week 9
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - OCS improves to 8-1 with a shutout 56-0 win over Grant. Coming off its first loss of the season, D’Arbonne Woods gets back in the win column against Green Oaks, 42-16. Delta Charter captures the District 4-1A title, beating Delhi Charter, 60-42. Mangham improves to 4-1 in District 2-2A with a 40-6 win over Rayville.
Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.