Neville clinches district title with a win over Franklin Parish, West Ouachita bounces back against Pineville, Richwood blows out Carroll, Jena rolls past Caldwell to

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Neville continues their dominance over Franklin Parish with their 19th straight win over the Patriots, 58 to 14. West Ouachita started off the season strong but fell off once district play started, but the Chiefs bounced back with a big win over Pineville, 21 to 7. Carroll struggles continue against Richwood, 44 to 8. Jena’s path to an undefeated season is still ahead of them with a big win over Caldwell, 60 to 7.

