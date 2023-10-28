Exclusive one-on-one interview with newly appointed President of UL System Rick Gallot

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Earlier this week, Rick Gallot, was named the new President of the University of Louisiana System. This comes after Jim Henderson was announced as the new president of Louisiana Tech University.

He is the first Gramblinite, and second African American to hold this position.

Gallot said he is overwhelmed with gratitude, and thankful that he was chosen for the position.

“Really just a real overwhelming sense of gratitude that the board would think enough of me to entrust me with, you know, with this amazing opportunity and responsibility to pour into the lives of almost 100,000 students across the state,” said Gallot.

He will begin his term as president starting Jan. 1.

