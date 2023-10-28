Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Exclusive one-on-one interview with newly appointed President of UL System Rick Gallot

Rick Gallot was unanimously voted into the position.
By Destiny Beasley
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Earlier this week, Rick Gallot, was named the new President of the University of Louisiana System. This comes after Jim Henderson was announced as the new president of Louisiana Tech University.

RELATED CONTENT: “Dr. Jim Henderson named the next Louisiana Tech president”

He is the first Gramblinite, and second African American to hold this position.

Gallot said he is overwhelmed with gratitude, and thankful that he was chosen for the position.

“Really just a real overwhelming sense of gratitude that the board would think enough of me to entrust me with, you know, with this amazing opportunity and responsibility to pour into the lives of almost 100,000 students across the state,” said Gallot.

He will begin his term as president starting Jan. 1.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian dies after being hit by train
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
Rachel Hathcock, 39, has been arrested for the second-degree murder of Tia Renee Wiley Adams.
Catahoula Parish authorities arrest second suspect in connection to death of Tia Adams
Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
Family of Ronnie Caldwell, Jr. held press conference after NSU head football coach resignation
The sheriff’s office said the boy’s sister called 911 at 6:09 p.m. to report that the...
2-year-old killed after being run over by tractor, sheriff confirms

Latest News

Rick Gallot
Rick Gallot Named the New President of the University of Louisiana System
You can visit the Ouachita Parish Health Unit throughout the season for your vaccine.
Drive-Thru Flu Vaccines
Downtown Monroe
City and parish leaders restructure economic development alliance in NELA
MedCamp
MedCamp’s Fall Bash kicks off this Saturday