Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

7-year-old saves sister after grandfather gets carjacked at gunpoint, family says

A 7-year-old girl helped save her little sister’s life after a man held their grandfather at gunpoint during a carjacking. (Source: WSMV)
By Marissa Sulek and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A young girl in Tennessee saved her little sister’s life after a man held their grandfather at gunpoint.

WSMV reports that the situation happened Wednesday afternoon when the girls’ grandfather Luis Mena was picking them up from a Nashville-area day care.

According to police, Elijah McDowell was the suspect involved. He is accused of stealing a car at gunpoint before the confrontation with Mena.

Nashville police said McDowell ended up crashing that vehicle on Interstate 440 and ran to a nearby residential area where he spotted the grandfather.

Mena said he was picking up his grandkids from day care when McDowell attempted to steal his car while wearing a ski mask.

According to Mena, McDowell came up behind his pickup truck that also had his two granddaughters, 7-year-old Amy and 3-year-old Stephanie, in the back seat.

Mena said McDowell opened the door and demanded he get out.

“We started fighting,” Mena said. “He grabbed me from my T-shirt and threw me to the ground.”

Mena said he was knocked unconscious as McDowell took off in his truck.

“What made me conscious again was when one of my little kids cried,” Mena said. “That was my biggest worry, not only was my truck getting stolen, but with my girls in it.”

He said the cry sounded like it came from nearby and realized Amy had just saved her sister.

“When I was fighting with the guy she jumped from the truck and pulled her sister out so they could escape,” Mena said.

Mena said he thanks God for Amy’s intelligence.

“The materialistic things come and go. But my girls don’t,” he said.

Police said McDowell was later taken into custody after a pursuit. He is facing multiple charges and has been convicted of violent felonies before in Rutherford County.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian dies after being hit by train
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
Rachel Hathcock, 39, has been arrested for the second-degree murder of Tia Renee Wiley Adams.
Catahoula Parish authorities arrest second suspect in connection to death of Tia Adams
Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
Family of Ronnie Caldwell, Jr. held press conference after NSU head football coach resignation
The sheriff’s office said the boy’s sister called 911 at 6:09 p.m. to report that the...
2-year-old killed after being run over by tractor, sheriff confirms

Latest News

A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town...
Israel steps up air and ground attacks in Gaza and cuts off the territory’s communications
FILE - The al-Tanf military outpost in southern Syria is seen on Oct. 22, 2018. Two U.S....
US fighter jets strike Iran-linked sites in Syria in retaliation for attacks on US troops
President Joe Biden steps off Marine One as he arrives at Delaware Air National Guard Base in...
Agreement reached for Biden-Xi talks, but details still being worked out, official tells AP