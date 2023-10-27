Ouachita Parish authorities arrest Monroe man during undercover operation

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Monroe man after an undercover operation that began on October 19. The investigation targeted those seeking to engage in sexual acts with children.

During the investigation, an OPSO agent operating undercover on social media was contacted but a user. The user, later identified as Marterrius Green, engaged in a lewd conversation with the agent, who he believed was a 14-year-old. Green then proceeded to set up a meeting with the agent.

Green was arrested and booked into Ouachita Correctional Center for computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a minor.

Crime in the ArkLaMiss

