Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish authorities arrest Monroe man during undercover operation

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Monroe man after an undercover operation that...
The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Monroe man after an undercover operation that began on October 19.(Source: Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Monroe man after an undercover operation that began on October 19. The investigation targeted those seeking to engage in sexual acts with children.

During the investigation, an OPSO agent operating undercover on social media was contacted but a user. The user, later identified as Marterrius Green, engaged in a lewd conversation with the agent, who he believed was a 14-year-old. Green then proceeded to set up a meeting with the agent.

Green was arrested and booked into Ouachita Correctional Center for computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a minor.

Crime in the ArkLaMiss

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian dies after being hit by train
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
Rachel Hathcock, 39, has been arrested for the second-degree murder of Tia Renee Wiley Adams.
Catahoula Parish authorities arrest second suspect in connection to death of Tia Adams
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
The sheriff’s office said the boy’s sister called 911 at 6:09 p.m. to report that the...
2-year-old killed after being run over by tractor, sheriff confirms

Latest News

Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
Family of Ronnie Caldwell, Jr. to hold press conference after NSU head football coach resignation
NELA Food Bank earns nationally recognized accreditation
NELA Food Bank earns nationally recognized accreditation
Toledo police lights
Monroe police arrest juvenile accused of rape, kidnapping
Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-20 westbound on...
Grandfather dies in Ouachita Parish crash, grandson charged with vehicular homicide
DOTD crews inspecting road and bridge conditions along I-55 on Wed., Oct. 25 where 168 cars...
I-55 southbound repair work to begin this weekend, DOTD announces