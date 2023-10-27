Advertise
NELA Food Bank earns nationally recognized accreditation

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana has become the first Monroe area nonprofit organization to achieve Accredited Charity status. The accreditation was announced today, October 27, by the Better Business Bureau CEO and President Bob Davis.

To earn accreditation, the food bank had its operations reviewed by the BBB and had to uphold standards of oversight, effectiveness measurement, responsible financial operations, and transparency of solicitation content.

“We are so thrilled to earn our charity accreditation from the Better Business Bureau,” said Jean Toth, Executive Director of the Food Bank. “This accreditation provides great assurance to our donors that the Food Bank has been fully reviewed against a robust 20 standards and operates at the highest level of transparency and effectiveness. This achievement is a reflection of the work of the Food Bank’s Board, staff, and partners.”

The announcement comes weeks before the food bank’s national day of giving on November 28.

The new status is cited at the BBB’s online domain specifically purposed to provide information on all nonprofits, accredited and otherwise. Organizations do not pay anything to be reviewed.

For more information about the charity review program and assistance with pursuing accreditation, nonprofit leaders may contact Dr. Thompson at Greg@shreveport.bbb.org. For information about other charities not cited at Give.Org, email CharityInquiry@shreveport.bbb.org.

