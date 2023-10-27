Monroe police arrest juvenile accused of rape, kidnapping

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department arrested a juvenile on October 27 who is accused of rape and kidnapping.

Court records say the incident happened on September 16, 2023.

The juvenile was arrested for first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping and booked into Ouachita Correctional Center.

This is all the information available at this time. This story will be updated when more details become available.

Crime in the ArkLaMiss

