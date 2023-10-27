Advertise
Monroe police arrest juvenile accused of rape, kidnapping

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department arrested a juvenile on October 27 who is accused of rape and kidnapping.

Court records say the incident happened on September 16, 2023.

The juvenile was arrested for first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping and booked into Ouachita Correctional Center.

This is all the information available at this time. This story will be updated when more details become available.

