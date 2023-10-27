Advertise
MedCamp’s Fall Bash kicks off this Saturday

If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, check out MedCamps’s Fall Bash.
By Nina Ghaedi and Charles Burkett
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHOUDRANT, La. (KNOE) - If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, check out MedCamps’s Fall Bash.

The bash kicks off at 5 p.m. and will be held at Camp Alabama which is located at 2090 Hwy. 145, in Choudrant, Louisiana.

The event will feature a variety of family fun activities such as horseback riding, archery, a cake walk, and more! But the fun doesn’t stop there - there will also be food trucks and live music.

If you thought that was the best part, think again. The bash isn’t just a family-friendly event, it’s a fundraiser to help keep the camp free for campers with disabilities. To learn more, watch the video above.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite for $15.

For more information on MedCamp’s Fall Bash, visit their website.

