KNOE Friday Evening Forecast: Warmth into Weekend, Dramatically Cooler Next Week

It was yet another above normal temperature day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures reach into the mid 80s, even with a mostly cloudy sky. And it will stay warm, even get warmer into the weekend, but after that, big weather changes are on the way. First, tonight will be warm with temperatures down to the low 70s. Saturday and Sunday will feature days with temperatures in the upper 80s. Late Sunday, a cold front will begin to slowly sweep into the region, bringing with it rain showers, clouds and cooler air. Temperatures will start out in the upper 50s and low 60s midnight leading into Monday, and by Monday afternoon temperatures will range from the upper 40s to low 50s, continuing to fall through the day. By Monday night into Tuesday morning, temperatures will be down to the low 40s, some of the lowest temperatures we’ve seen this fall. It will stay chilly during the day time, with temperatures only in the mid 50s to low 60s for the rest of the week. There will be some frost and freeze concerns some nights. Tuesday night into Wednesday, temperatures could likely fall to the low and mid 30s. It would potentially be even colder for Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Enjoy the warmth while it lasts because it will be much colder next week.

Tonight, it will be a warm and cloudy night. Temperatures will lower to the low 70s.

Saturday will be a very warm day with temperatures reaching the upper 80s. It will be partly cloudy as well.

Sunday will be a very warm and mostly sunny day. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s. Some areas farther south could top 90 degrees.

Monday will be a wet, breezy and chilly day. Temperatures will fall from the upper 50s to the low 40s through the day. Rain showers are expected early in the day.

Tuesday will be a mostly sunny, chilly day. Temperatures will only reach the upper 50s, well below normal for this time of year.

Wednesday will be a sunny and chilly day. After a cold start, by afternoon, temperatures will reach the mid 50s.

Thursday will be a sunny and chilly day. Temperatures will reach the low 60s.

Friday will be a warmer, sunny day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s.

