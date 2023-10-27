Advertise
KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast: More Above-Average Temperatures This Weekend, Rain and Frost on the Horizon for Next Week

with Jake Lambright
By Jake Lambright
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Good afternoon, ArkLaMiss! Our stretch of above-average temperatures will continue for a few more days before a big change moves into the region. A strong cold front will push through on Monday, dropping high temperatures into the 50s. I am still keeping an eye on rain chances Sunday night into Monday out ahead of the front. I am also monitoring the potential for our first frost and freeze of the season. The forecast will evolve in the coming days, so make sure to check back for the latest information!

Today: Mostly cloudy skies are expected with a slight chance for a shower. Afternoon high temperatures will top out in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20%.

Saturday: Sunshine returns with a few passing clouds throughout the day. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Abundant sunshine is expected. High temperatures will top out in the mid-upper 80s.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms are expected ahead of a significant cold front. High temperatures will top out in the mid-upper 50s. Chance of rain 60%.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies return! High temperatures will reach the mid 50s. Patchy frost will be possible overnight.

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine is expected. High temperatures will reach the mid 50s. A light freeze will be possible overnight.

Thursday: More sunshine is expected. High temperatures will be slightly warmer, topping out in the low 60s.

You can stay up to date with the latest weather information by downloading our free KNOE Weather app, or by following us on social media – Facebook: @KNOE8Weather & @JakeLambright.

