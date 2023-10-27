Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

I-55 southbound repair work to begin this weekend, DOTD announces

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHAC, La. (WVUE) - Work is beginning Friday (Oct. 27) to repair the I-55 southbound lanes that suffered extensive damage during Monday’s deadly multi-vehicle vehicle pileup that was a result of “super fog”, a phenomenon of fog and smoke from local marsh fires combining and severely limiting road visibility.

The DOTD says that motorists will likely see contractors and their equipment on the southbound bridge between Ponchatoula and LaPlace for a duration of up to two weeks until completion.

Caption

At this time, there are no additional closures and southbound lanes will continue to reduce to a single lane, the left lane, at the scene of the crash.

The entire northbound portion continues to be closed at this time with no timetable set. A date for reopening will be determined after the DOTD and a third-party consultant complete their inspections.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian dies after being hit by train
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
Rachel Hathcock, 39, has been arrested for the second-degree murder of Tia Renee Wiley Adams.
Catahoula Parish authorities arrest second suspect in connection to death of Tia Adams
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
The sheriff’s office said the boy’s sister called 911 at 6:09 p.m. to report that the...
2-year-old killed after being run over by tractor, sheriff confirms

Latest News

Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
Family of Ronnie Caldwell, Jr. to hold press conference after NSU head football coach resignation
NELA Food Bank earns nationally recognized accreditation
NELA Food Bank earns nationally recognized accreditation
Toledo police lights
Monroe police arrest juvenile accused of rape, kidnapping
Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-20 westbound on...
Grandfather dies in Ouachita Parish crash, grandson charged with vehicular homicide