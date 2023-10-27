Grandfather dies in Ouachita Parish crash, grandson charged with vehicular homicide

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-20 westbound on September 28. During the crash, both occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

The passenger, Jeranbttai Patel, received medical care but succumbed to his injuries. The driver, Sagar Patel, submitted routine toxicology samples for the LSP Crime Lab. When the results returned on October 6 they showed Patel’s blood alcohol level was more than three times over the legal limit. LSP also found that he was driving 90 miles per hour before the crash.

LSP arrested Sagar Patel on October 25 for vehicular homicide with a bond of $50,000.

