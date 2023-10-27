Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Death toll in I-55 crash reduced to 7, LSP confirms

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Officials have determined that a deadly pile-up on I-55 in Manchac claimed the lives of seven (7) victims rather than the initially reported eight (8) victims.

“Due to the intense fire and the extensive wreckage, the initial investigation led Troopers to believe that there were a total of eight (8) victims. In collaboration with the St. John the Baptist Parish Coroner’s Office, Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office, and The LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services (FACES) Laboratory, it has been conclusively determined that there are no additional or unknown victims of this tragic incident other than seven (7) identified victims,” Louisiana State Police said in a press release Friday (Oct. 27), five days after Monday’s horrific crash.

The victims were identified by the St. John Parish Coroner on Thursday as:

  • Nakia Gaines - 48 years old, from New Orleans.
  • Mason Gaines (son) - 6 years old, from Madisonville.
  • Fernando Francisco DeMoraes - 50 years old, from Chalmette.
  • Jose Elias Valle - 38 years old, also from Chalmette.
  • Corinne Hebert - 21 years old, from Plaquemine.
  • James Fleming - 87 years old, originally from Missouri.
  • Quatab Singh Negi - 47 years old, who lived in Hammond and worked as a chef in Hammond and Kenner.

Work is beginning Friday to repair the I-55 southbound lanes that suffered extensive damage. Southbound lanes will continue to reduce to a single lane, the left lane, at the scene of the crash.

The entire northbound portion continues to be closed at this time with no timetable set. A date for reopening will be determined after the DOTD and a third-party consultant complete their inspections.

DEADLY PILE-UP

‘It was pandemonium;’ Louisiana youth pastor counting blessings after horrific Manchac pile-up

Driving student survives I-55 pileup, aces final roadway test

Louisiana chef among those killed in massive I-55 pile-up

I-55 southbound repair work to begin this weekend, DOTD announces

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian dies after being hit by train
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
Rachel Hathcock, 39, has been arrested for the second-degree murder of Tia Renee Wiley Adams.
Catahoula Parish authorities arrest second suspect in connection to death of Tia Adams
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
The sheriff’s office said the boy’s sister called 911 at 6:09 p.m. to report that the...
2-year-old killed after being run over by tractor, sheriff confirms

Latest News

Local middle and high school students visited ULM's campus to participate in ULM's first ever...
ULM's first ever STEM Night held by the ULM Science Fair committee
The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 10/27
Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
Family of Ronnie Caldwell, Jr. held press conference after NSU head football coach resignation